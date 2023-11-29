ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials shared details of the expansion into Code Blue policies.

Code Blue is a series of emergency protocols designed to protect homeless individuals in Rochester during extreme cold. These include extended hours for warming centers, communication, transportation to shelters, and backup locations.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that this expansion will add 41 more beds for Code Blue days, raise awareness for resources for individuals in need, and more transportation to homeless shelters.

The county clarifies that transportation from the Transit Center to these warming centers will be free.

In addition, the county is also issuing cards that outreach workers will hand out. These cards will include names, addresses, and bus routes to warming centers.

“You can have more beds and you can have more sites, but if we can’t figure out how to connect people to those sites, they might as well not exist,” said Bello.

Last January, the Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition urged the county to enhance Code Blue policies to feed people and keep roofs over their heads.

This expansion is being assisted by organizations such as Open Door Mission, House of Mercy, and the YWCA.