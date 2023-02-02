Portrait of man feeling very cold and shivering in winter (Getty)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Code Blue protocols go into effect when temperatures with wind chill hit 5° or lower. When that happens, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed.

A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at the Open Door Mission on West Main Street in Rochester. The shelter has already begun preparing for the cold.

“We have ramped up our staffing for tonight to ensure we have enough staff for a full house,” said Ramon Cintrone, Vice President of Programs at Open Door Mission. “Additionally we’re working with a few different street outreach teams to ensure we supported those efforts to bring folks in tonight.”

Anyone seeking shelter can call (585) 753-6044 during business hours and (585) 442-1742 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.