ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is getting a new Chief Diversity Officer.

David C. Scott will serve as Monroe County CDO and Director of the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to an announcement made by County Executive Adam Bello.

A Rochester native, Scott previously served as the Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. The hospital system was recognized by Forbes Magazine in 2019 as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and to work alongside County Executive Bello and the talented team of professionals dedicated to creating an inclusive and equitable community for all,” Scott said in a statement released Tuesday.

Scott will take on the job beginning March 13, pending confirmation by the Monroe County Legislature.