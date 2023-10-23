ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Justice Department has awarded grant funding to several towns, schools, and organizations across Western New York, with some of that funding going to Rochester and Monroe County.

In total, the Western District of New York will be awarding $16,440,490 to support criminal justice initiatives across the region. Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and RIT were named as recipients of these funds.

US Attorney Trini Ross explains that the funding is aimed at addressing issues like gun violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and youth mental health.

“Of significant importance, more than $7,000,000 will be spent on addressing the needs of victims of crimes, including $3,889,303, which will be used to provide services to those directly impacted by the Tops mass shooting tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 10 members of our community.”

Here is a breakdown of the funds that will be received in the Rochester area:

Monroe County (Total: $1,326,741) $800,000 of the funding will go towards the county improving the criminal justice system to respond to domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The remaining funds, which is over $500,000, will address the backlog of DNA analysis cases.

The City of Rochester The city will be receiving $175,205 to be used with Monroe County to support the Crisis Intervention Services unit.

RIT The university was awarded $143,958 and will be put towards the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program to reduce gun violence in Buffalo.

University of Rochester The university will put $64,003 towards research into AI audio generation and “deepfakes” used illegally. In addition, they will look into how to detect “deepfaked audio.”

PathStone of Rochester The non-profit human service organization will receive $750,000 to develop a community-based re-entry program to help incarcerated individuals become eligible for release within 90 days.



In addition, Wayne County will receive $299,907 for a community resource officer to guide collaborations to reduce violent crime. The Ontario County Economic Development Corporation will receive over $720,000 to support the Finger Lakes Treatment Court.

Services for youth funding from US DOJ