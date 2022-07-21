ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in Monroe County now have the option to choose “X” as gender on their driver’s license or learner’s permit, DMV officials announced Wednesday.

Earlier in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared that all non-binary New Yorkers will be able to select “X” as a marker on state IDs.

Monroe County will now honor the ruling in all of its DMV locations. Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo and Assemblymember Harry Bronson issued joint statements Wednesday on improved access.

“As Pride comes to an end here in Monroe County, I am grateful to see “X” offered as a choice for gender identification on NYS issued IDs,” Assemblymember Bronson said. “We fought hard to pass the Gender Recognition Act despite pushback we received from those who would rather NY adopt a “don’t ask” policy.”

New Yorkers who have an existing driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID will have the option to change the gender marker on their photo ID from “M” or “F” to “X”.

This can be done by completing the Application for Permit Driver License or Non-Driver ID Card.