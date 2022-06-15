ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $46 million in funding for summer youth employment Wednesday, $1,767,739 of which is allocated to Monroe County.

According to the governor’s office, the state’s “Summer Youth Employment Program” creates summer jobs for disadvantaged youth from low-income families, including communities where youth are vulnerable or susceptible to gun violence.

Monroe County is set to receive the fourth highest total in funding across the state, only followed by NYC, Erie County, and Suffolk County.

“The Summer Youth Employment program represents a smart, targeted investment in the next generation of our workforce that will pay dividends for New York State,” Hochul said. “We are committed to tearing down barriers, and above all, put our youth on a path toward success.”

Participants will work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, nursing homes, summer camps, childcare organizations, and senior citizen centers.

The program served more than 18,500 young people in 2021. Along with creating jobs, the program often results in improved academic performance afterward.

Those who apply for this year’s program must be aged 14 to 20 and have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level or $46,060 for a family of three, according to officials.

Nicknamed the “great resignation” by economists, jobs this summer continue to be left unfilled. The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 3.6%, just above a half-century low.

According to the Associated Press, not all hope is lost. Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.

To register for New York’s “Summer Youth Employment Program” contact the Monroe County social services office online or call (585) 753-6998.

