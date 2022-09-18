The Monroe County Seal, left, next to the Cavan County Coat of Arms.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For 27 years, Monroe County has had a sister county across the ocean. On Saturday, representatives reaffirmed that bond once again with their Irish counterparts from Cavan County, signing demonstrative ‘Bond of Friendship’ legislation.

Delegates from Cavan County met with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Saturday to sign the memorial resolution that had been passed Tuesday.

“The sister county program is an incredibly important initiative: It allows citizens to connect with

other communities and cultures around the globe,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “Together, we recognized the important contributions that Irish-Americans have made to our community.”

The two places are connected through Col. Patrick O’Rorke, the first Irishman to attend the U.S. Military Academy West Point. O’Rourke was born in Cavan, Ireland in 1836, and immigrated to Rochester with his family as a child.

O’Rourke served in the civil war and was killed in 1863 at the Battle of Gettysburg. He is buried at Holy Sepulture Cemetery on Lake Avenue in Rochester.

The formal connection between the two was established in May 1995 with legislation from Monroe County. In October 2004, a bridge in Charlotte was dedicated as the Col. Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge.

“By virtue of one man’s journey, the fates of Cavan and Monroe County are forever intertwined,”

Cavan County Council Chief Executive Tommy Ryan said. “Down through the years, many more Cavan people have made lasting impressions, big and small, on their adopted homelands across the U.S. east coast and, indeed around the world, as they departed Ireland’s shores in search of new opportunities.”

The concept of sister counties is similar to the more well-known concept of city diplomacy. While city diplomacy is an international concept, in the United States, it is generally overseen by Sister Cities International, a nonprofit established in 1956 at a white house summit under President Eisenhower.

City and county diplomacy in all forms works to expose Americans to international cultures, facilitating a broader understanding of communities around the globe. Additionally, the programs encourage business and trade between the participating cities.

Rochester’s Sister Cities are as follows: