ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials on Friday urged the community to donate items for those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic who were impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

In a partnership with the Ibero-American Action League, drop boxes were set up around Monroe County for people to donate items. Items that are being requested for donation include diapers, toilet paper, toiletries, sanitation pads, flashlights, batteries, and over-the-counter medications.

“Many are still without power ten days after Fiona pounded Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with high winds and more than 30 inches of rain,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Many of our residents have family and loved ones in Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic who need our help.”

“This collaboration will allow all of our community partners the ability to accept donated items to support disaster relief efforts. Our community is grateful,” added Angelica Perez-Delgado, the president and CEO of Ibero.

The drop-off sites for these items are located at: