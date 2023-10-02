ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In light of that, Monroe County leaders presented a proclamation Monday to commemorate the month locally.

County leaders joined officials from the Willow Domestic Violence Center to release the latest report on statistics surrounding domestic violence in our area.

For 2022, leaders say rates of domestic violence reports in the city of Rochester are more than 2.5 times more compared to statewide rates.

Last year, more than 4,500 reports of domestic violence were made in Monroe County. Over 41,000 domestic dispute calls were placed county-wide.

Leaders with Willow say they are seeing consistencies from the previous year, and are still working to help bring those numbers down.

“Court petitions are up. 911 calls are down. Homicides are down, and we want that number to be zero. Each year, we share these numbers to better understand how and where survivors are accessing services. So, we see 911 calls are down and Willow call hotlines are up. What does that tell us? What does that mean?” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Last month, Monroe County officials announced $1.5 million in ARPA funds toward a family justice center for Willow. It will be the first of its kind in the area.

Officials are confident it will help the agency expand its reach in assisting those in need with legal, medical and financial services.

“So many of these tragic incidents have their roots in the trauma of violence at home. We must work smarter and harder to prevent violence and to respond effectively to violence in our community,” said de Chateauvieux.

“By bringing them together in this justice center, you’re taking down those barriers that exist between each one of those groups and putting them in one place. I think this transformational model is something that we can use across all systems across the country,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Willow Domestic Violence Center will hold its “Walk With Willow” event on October 15. Participants can register in-person at 9 a.m. the day of the event, or ahead of time online. This year, Willow has a fundraising goal of $50,000.

More resources provided by Willow can be found here.