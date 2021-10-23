Monroe County officials investigate crash involving Greece Police Chief

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are currently looking into a vehicle accident involving Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe.

According to a statement from the Monroe County DA, Forsythe was driving his police issued vehicle when the incident occurred.

No injuries were resulted, but the vehicle is totaled.

A spokesperson for the Greece Police Department said Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer and hit a guardrail on Route 390 Thursday.

In the statement released Saturday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said:

“The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office was made aware that the Greece Police Chief was involved in a motor vehicle accident while driving his police issued vehicle. Nobody was injured in this accident. At this time, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office investigators will begin an investigation into this matter.”

No other details are available at this time.

