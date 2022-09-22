Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with county members, discussed the funding received from the America Rescue Plan Act, (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials and community members gathered on Thursday to announce the recipients of the $144 million American Rescue Plan Act allocated to Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that 40 local organizations were selected to receive the funding. These include:

$7.1 million for the Community Resource Collaborative to create services and neighborhood outreach for collaboration between community organizations in City neighborhoods.

$5.5 million for the Transformational Community Care Coordination Project, a project to pay nursing facilities and home health care agencies to recruit and train certified nursing assistants, aides, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses.

$2.2 million for the Healthy Baby Network for a program to reduce Black maternal and infant mortality.

$2.1 million for Providence Housing Development Corp. to provide services for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing that are fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking.

$1.3 million for SUNY Brockport’s Research Foundation to build a mobile welding lab to train at-risk youth, inmates, and those on probation to help them find employment.

$1.3 million for Volunteers of America of Western New York to build a hydroponic farm to provide healthy foods to vulnerable communities.

County officials said that the selected initiatives will positively impact workforce development, economic recovery, public health and safety, and Monroe County’s infrastructure.

“All of these programs are important to our residents and they align with at least one of our four focus areas that my administration is targeting to bring Monroe back — public safety, public health, economic and workforce development, and infrastructure,” Bello said.

The act was passed on March 11, 2021, and it allocated $1.9 trillion to federal emergency relief. $350 billion was given to local, state, and territorial governments to aid in recovery.