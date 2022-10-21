ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday.

The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other democrats officially spoke against that “Crescent Map”. He invited voting rights experts to support his opinion. They called the GOP supported plan unconstitutional, saying it actually diminishes the ability of some Black voters in Rochester to elect a candidate of their choice.

Bello unveiled a different map Friday afternoon, one that he said would create six minority-opportunity districts. He can either approve or veto the map passed by the legislature.

