ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature is expected to vote Tuesday night on new legislation which would double county employees’ quarterly retention bonuses.

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, full-time county employees and new hires outside upper management receive $500 quarterly bonuses. The legislation on the table Tuesday would increase that to $1,000.

“We want our most valuable employees, many of whom are barely making $15 an hour, to know that we understand their value,” Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, “and we want people to know that working in County government can be a rewarding experience.”

If approved, the legislation would take effect on April 7 and run through October 2024.