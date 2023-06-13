ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted Tuesday to adopt a series of funding proposals related to local public safety agencies.

A portion of the money will go toward a Regional Investigative Operations Center for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It will also allow the MCSO to fill more than 40 new positions.

In May, the MCSO told News 8 the operations center would bring investigators from law enforcement agencies across the area together to focus on solving and preventing day-to-day crimes such as smash-and-grabs, car thefts, and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

The legislature also paved the way for American Rescue Plan Act funding to be used toward bolstering local EMS and fire agencies. Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance highlighted the funding in May.