ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature has passed a resolution to cap taxes on gasoline.

The resolution passed in a 23-5 vote Tuesday evening. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed the legislation shortly afterward.

When Bello announced the legislation last week, he said his goal was to cap the county’s gas tax at the lowest level allowed by New York State law. That means the county would tax gas as if it costs $2 per gallon at the pump, effectively saving $0.08 per gallon if gas costs $4 per gallon.

The legislation passed Tuesday takes effect June 1, 2022 and expire December 1, 2022.

The county executive said the county’s gas tax cap will not replace New York’s plans to do so at the state level, effective June 1, but in conjunction with the state cap for more savings at the pump for residents. According to county officials, both the county and state gas tax cap could save taxpayers around $5 per quarter through the end of the year.