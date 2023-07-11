ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Monroe County legislature voted Tuesday to increase their salaries and those of other top county positions, including county clerk, executive and sheriff.

The pay raises take effect in 2024. The current county executive pay of $120,000 will increase to $180,000 annually. A $34,000 increase is reserved for the county clerk. The sheriff’s annual pay will go from $149,000 to $175,000. Legislators would see a more than $10,000 raise — from $18,000 to $28,500.

When the compensation policy commission made these recommendation in May, they noted that its been three decades since these positions saw a salary increase. Still, 10 county legislators voted against the pay increase, while some of the 19 who voted yes called it a fair raise and long overdue.

“For all the positions the salaries came in fair,” said Republican Legislator Sean McCabe. “They did a tremendous amount of work and should be commended for the work they did. I don’t want to kick this can down the row. At this point its been 35 years that legislature after legislature has chosen for whatever reason not to handle this.”

“At a time when so many county employees and county taxpayers are struggling as costs on everything continues to rise, I cannot support such a large jump in salaries to go into effect next year,” said Republican Legislator Tracy DiFlorio.

Another legislator who voted no said most of his constituents in Webster and Penfield are against the raise. Legislator George Hebert quoted a constituent as saying, “When certain county leaders ran for office they knew what the job paid and they accepted the existing salaries.”