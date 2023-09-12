ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a controversial move Tuesday night, Monroe County Legislators voted to approve the transfer of funds from human services, specifically $1.9 million from the safety net portion of the budget to capital projects.

The shift had several legislators at the meeting fuming.

The safety net assistance program helps people and families in need. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said it had extra funds, and the nearly $2 million will be used to improve things such as the Seneca Park Zoo and county parks .

County Legislator Rachel Barnhart —a Democrat— says more needs to be done to help those living below the poverty threshold.

Other legislators defended the work the county is doing to help people in need. Some said a lot of the complaints voiced by the community stem from issues that need to be addressed at the state or federal levels.

“Today, the census released new data showing that the national childhood poverty rate more than doubled between 2021, and 2022. And that’s because congress took away pandemic relief, including the expanded child tax credit,” Barnhart said. “We can’t wait for Congress to act. And we can’t wait for the state legislature to act. Although I agree with Commissioner Wright, we’ve got to try to make them do so, there are municipalities across the country and in New York State that are doing innovative things to address poverty.”

Thalia Wright, the commissioner of human services, emphasized the work DHS does in the community each day regardless of the safety net fund. She said DHS does not create programs, and sometimes faces an uphill battle in terms of regulations.

Barnhart said the six legislators who voted to block this transfer of funds represent districts with “significant minority populations.”