ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Monroe County legislator is teaming up with local service groups to try and help a family in need.
Ashley Williams, a mother of three, has been pushed out of the Econo Lodge on West Henrietta Road month after month. According to Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, the county claims the mother is not working hard enough to look for permanent housing, and sanctioned her from receiving emergency shelter for 30 days.
Williams says she doesn’t have a car, and there are other factors getting in her way that the county isn’t considering.
“This month for November I had to buy coats,” Williams said. “I was told that they didn’t believe that I bought coats. It’s an issue every month. The first is literally days away. I don’t know what is supposed to happen.”
Barnhart has proposed a housing stability pilot she says would make it easier for unhoused families to move into permanent apartments, however she says the bill was pushed to the side.
Monroe County released a statement Tuesday saying while they can’t comment on specifics, they are required to follow the regulations laid out by New York State.
Full statement from Monroe County
Today’s spectacle orchestrated by Legislator Barnhart was an unfortunate, self-aggrandizing exercise in exploiting a family in their time of need. In summoning the media rather than actually working to solve the problem, she managed to not only jeopardize the current housing of the family in question, but also imperil the relationship between the county and a much-needed emergency housing provider and doxx a county employee.
While we cannot comment on the specifics of this case, in operating the Temporary Housing program, Monroe County’s hands are tied by the governing regulations outlined in New York State law. However, there are myriad reasons a placement may come to an end. For instance, often times when a placement is ending on the first of the month, it is because the individual is actively receiving other monthly public assistance benefits, such as SSI or a housing voucher, which must be used to meet housing costs. When any such income is exhausted, individuals can reapply for emergency housing.
The County provides case management support to eligible individuals to assist in locating housing and may pass on information about potentially available rental units, although under the state regulations, individuals are ultimately responsible for securing their own housing.
Rather than attacking the hard-working and dedicated staff at the Department of Human Services and exploiting the circumstances of families in need, Legislator Barnhart would be better served directing her concerns about the state’s regulations to the state.Gary Walker, Director of Communications, Monroe County