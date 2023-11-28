ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Monroe County legislator is teaming up with local service groups to try and help a family in need.

Ashley Williams, a mother of three, has been pushed out of the Econo Lodge on West Henrietta Road month after month. According to Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, the county claims the mother is not working hard enough to look for permanent housing, and sanctioned her from receiving emergency shelter for 30 days.

Williams says she doesn’t have a car, and there are other factors getting in her way that the county isn’t considering.

“This month for November I had to buy coats,” Williams said. “I was told that they didn’t believe that I bought coats. It’s an issue every month. The first is literally days away. I don’t know what is supposed to happen.”

Barnhart has proposed a housing stability pilot she says would make it easier for unhoused families to move into permanent apartments, however she says the bill was pushed to the side.

Monroe County released a statement Tuesday saying while they can’t comment on specifics, they are required to follow the regulations laid out by New York State.

Full statement from Monroe County