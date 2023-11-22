ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced it would step up security at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Wednesday, after what it called a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge.

“There is no intelligence to believe there is a local threat at this time,” the MCSO said in a statement. “We are working in a proactive and precautionary manner in Monroe County.”

The MCSO said it activated a joint hazard assessment team task force, including bomb technicians, SWAT, and K-9 units, all as a precaution. That will remain active until further notice.

Full statement from MCSO