ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced it would step up security at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Wednesday, after what it called a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge.
“There is no intelligence to believe there is a local threat at this time,” the MCSO said in a statement. “We are working in a proactive and precautionary manner in Monroe County.”
The MCSO said it activated a joint hazard assessment team task force, including bomb technicians, SWAT, and K-9 units, all as a precaution. That will remain active until further notice.
Full statement from MCSO
We are aware of and monitoring the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge. Per protocol, MCSO activated a Joint Hazard Assessment Team (JHAT), a task force, comprised of bomb technicians, SWAT, and K-9. Out of an abundance of caution, we our increasing our presence at the Rochester Airport, for the time being.
There is no intelligence to believe there is a local threat at this time. We are working in a proactive and precautionary manner in Monroe County. MCSO is in contact with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, our federal partners, the Monroe Crime Analysis Center (MCAC) and the Niagara County Crime Analysis Center. The JHAT is active until further notice.