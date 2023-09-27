ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is partnering with The Housing Council for their inaugural home fair.

Organizers say the goal is to bring housing counselors and advocates to community members. Experts will come prepared to answer a variety of questions about rental options, home repair resources, tenant rights, and first time homebuyer services.

“When you look at the housing stock and what’s been available over the last several years it has been getting smaller and smaller,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “That is driving up home values and it’s really pushing those first time homebuyers out of the marketplace. Programs like this help to get people back in that marketplace.”

The event will be held at Monroe Community College on East Henrietta Road. Admission is free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m.