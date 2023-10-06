ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October marks National Disability Employment Awareness month — and the Monroe County Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion celebrating Friday by hosting its first Mentoring Day.

Students with disabilities could explore opportunities for careers, and meet volunteer mentors at the Monroe County Office Building.

“In Monroe County, our department and our focus in diversity, equity and inclusion is truly on everyone and making sure that every person in Monroe County has the opportunity, has access to resources, knows about the various jobs and any other thing that they may need. To live their life within this county,” said Monroe County CDO David Scott.

The jobs visited Friday include the DA’s office, veterinarians from the Seneca Park Zoo, information support from IT, and more.