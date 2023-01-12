ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials gathered at the county fleet center Thursday to recognize the local crews that headed to Erie County in the wake of the Christmas weekend blizzard.

More than 200 members of response teams from within Monroe County were sent to help with recovery efforts in and around Buffalo. According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, many of them worked 12-hour shifts clearing streets, responding to emergency calls, transporting residents, and restoring emergency services in the area.

The county, City of Rochester, and other local agencies also sent 37 pieces of heavy equipment to aid in the snow clean-up.