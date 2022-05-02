EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There has been lots of talk about the legal wrangling over the congressional and state maps drawn by the New York Legislature, but the Monroe County political boundaries are also up for some tweaks.

Monday marked the first of six public hearings to get input on Monroe’s 29 districts. Those responsible for creating the maps say they’re looking for suggestions on how to improve the boundaries.

At the meeting in East Rochester, several people complained about access to the maps and not being able to see the proposed changes sooner.

“I would like to have people comment on their districts or the actual maps rather than just complaining about the process, because it is a very difficult arduous process,” said Lisa Nicolay, the Republican commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections. “It’s an impossible task to make everyone happy. We’ll do the best we can to make some people a little happy.”

The public hearings will wrap up Monday, May 9 in Spencerport at the Ogden Town Hall. All the meetings begin at 7:00 p.m.

To view the proposed maps, leave comments, or get more details, click here.