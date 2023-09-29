ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County revealed new high speed electrical vehicle chargers rolling out countywide Friday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello spoke about the installation process at an event in Durand Eastman Park, one of five locations receiving the chargers. The others include Innovative Field, Monroe Community Hospital, City Place, and the Monroe County Social Services Office.

Officials say this makes adopting this emerging tech easier on Rochester residents.

“With these high speed chargers your car can fully charge while you play a round of golf at Durand Eastman, or enjoying a ball game at Innovative Field,” Bello said.

It’ll cost $2.25/hour to charge your vehicle. Officials plan on putting charges in four more spots in the near future — both MCC campuses and at Webster and Churchville parks.