ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced that the Department of Human Services (DHS) has finished clearing the backlog of EBT skimming cases.

According to County Executive Bello, the DHS has addressed the reports of over 1,100 residents that alerted their benefits were stolen due to skimming. He added the department ensured that each of the victims was reissued the benefits that were stolen.

This comes after the county authorized unlimited overtime for the DHS to address the issue. The issue has been impacting clients throughout Western New York, even reaching to Erie and Niagara counties.

Before benefits are issued Wednesday, Monroe County is asking all EBT cardholders to do the following:

Change the PIN number immediately and change it often.

Protect your EBT card and PIN number.

Monitor your account frequently in case of unauthorized transactions.

If you believe your benefits were stolen, report it by calling (888)-328-6399 or reporting it online.

More information about EBT benefits, resources, and how to report skimming can be found on New York State’s website.