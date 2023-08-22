ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are asking the County Legislature to enact changes to laws regarding regulations of pawnbrokers, secondhand dealers, and jewelry and coin exchange dealers.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Sheriff Todd Baxter will help law enforcement to interrupt what they say is an ongoing cycle of retail theft and its role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Officials say the new law will require greater accountability and expand the Sheriff’s authority to suspend or revoke the license of any non-compliant businesses.

“Our community is hurting,” Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown said. “For far too long, pawn shops have been an easy outlet for people struggling with drug addiction, fueling their habit by turning stolen goods into quick cash to feed their addiction.”

The proposed changes submitted for approval to the County Legislature would limit the number of new items an individual can sell to shops during a calendar year. Officials say the law would make it illegal for any individual to “sell more than three new goods that are identical or a similar type.”

The new law would require dealers who exceed the limit of accepted items from individuals to be subject to penalties — ranging from fines, to the suspention of their license.

“The rise in crime in our community is unacceptable and as County Legislators, we must do all we can to bring it to an end – strengthening Local Laws to curb retail theft will help do just that,” Legislature Vice-President Sean M. Delehanty said. “Bringing these regulations into the 21st century will require tagged items to assist law enforcement, bring internet commerce under its purview, and further hold both criminal sellers and dealers accountable.”

The proposed changes also strengthen record keeping requirements for dealers and allows law enforcement to impose conditions on dealers whose licenses have been suspended, according to officials.

Currently, local law makes the Monroe County Sheriff the licensing officer for pawnbrokers, secondhand dealers, and jewelry and coin exchange dealers throughout the County — except in municipalities that have their own laws.

Officials say the changes proposed in the new law would help better align Monroe County’s laws with ones that are already in place in the Rochester and Irondequoit. Greece also has their own laws that govern businesses in their jurisdiction.