PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday in a media scrum, County Executive Adam Bello shed light on his move to ensure our region has a plan to deal with the migrant housing crisis.

Tuesday, Bello issued an emergency order Tuesday relating to what he called “an unprecedented shortage of emergency housing.”

Today, he said the order prevents hotels and shelters from entering into contracts to give emergency shelter until a housing plan is submitted and approved by the county.

He added that this was “caused by the federal government impacting communities across the nation,” and that the South and large metro areas — including New York City — are being hit the hardest.

Bello said Wednesday that a reasonable approach needed to be outlined to this. He said some areas are busing migrants across the US with no plans whatsoever; that the humane thing to do is to actually have a plan in place.

What he doesn’t want to see here is buses showing up, dropping asylum seekers off into a place where there has been no communication and no support systems available. He said that is not fair to those communities and its not fair to those migrants.

“My first responsibility is to protect Monroe County and create a reasonable infrastructure around what’s happening,” Bello said. “So we created this emergency order that would essentially require any hotel, motel, that’s going to contract with other governments, whether that be other states, with other cities that are going to bring migrants that they have to submit a plan to Monroe County that’s approved to show how you’re going to take care of these people.

“That is the humane approach; it’s a reasonable approach to how to handle this situation, and I think it protects both Monroe County and our residents and also protects those who are seeking asylum in the United States,” Bello said, adding there is a lot of heated rhetoric on both sides and says this is not about politics, it’s about human beings on both sides of the equation.

