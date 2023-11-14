ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County executive Adam Bello wants to increase funding for public safety, health and wellness, and workforce development.

Bello, who this month was re-elected to serve another four years, unveiled his proposed county budget for 2024.

The proposal also includes tax cuts. Under the plan, an additional $20.5 million would be invested into the county sheriff’s office to provide more deputies in specific areas.

Bello also wants to spend $1.5 million for the juvenile enhanced diversion stabilization program. Bello says it has prevented repeat crimes among youth offenders.