ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was inaugurated into office for the second time Wednesday.

Bello says his goals for this term include making the county a safer, healthier, and more equitable community for all residents. He says he will do this by strengthening the county’s relationship with business owners, residents, and non-profits.

He also said that one of his main goals for this term is to bring Monroe County together.

“A lesson taken from our experience with COVID and applying to governing in dozens of ways is the county’s role as a convener, our ability to bring people together to solve challenges,” he said. “We have the ability to bring together systems, agencies, experts, individuals with lived experiences, and have them work in the same room. When we work alone there are limits to what we can accomplish.”

He also said that doing this will help develop the county’s public safety, public health, workforce and economic development — and infrastructure.