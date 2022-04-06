ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 2 years of COVID-related changes and closures, Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced Wednesday that all the Monroe County DMV locations have returned to their pre-COVID hours. The change officially took affect Friday April 1st.

“Even though we have been fully opened for months, it was imperative for our office to fully

restore pre-COVID operating hours at all of our locations to ensure proper access to necessary

DMV services for Monroe County residents,” Romeo said. “This day has been a long time coming, and we are

thrilled to be expanding our hours in order to give greater access to the services we provide.”

Romeo also announced the redeployment of Mobile DMV’s throughout Monroe County which will start later this spring.

“Working with our partners in government Mobile DMVs will be redeployed to different areas of the community once a week. The Clerk’s Office will also be seeking out new partnerships to make sure the Mobile DMV unit can help bring these vital services to underserved communities throughout Monroe County.” said Romeo.

To learn more about the changes details can be found on their website.