ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you or someone you know wants to become a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, you now no longer have to live in the county limits.

On Tuesday night, county lawmakers voted to drop the residency mandate for MCSO deputies. Originally, if you wanted to work as a deputy, you would have to live within Monroe County.

Sheriff Todd Baxter of MCSO and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello pushed for this change earlier after the number of applicants declined.

Although the mandate was dropped, some lawmakers were hesitant to let this go beyond deputy-level jobs.

“I do believe that management and cabinet-level workers must live in Monroe County, but I don’t believe this should apply to lower-wage workers and union workers,” said County Legislator Rachel Barnhart. “So I will be voting yes in support of this.”

Civil service law does require law enforcement personnel to live in the county where they serve, but counties and municipalities can opt out if they choose to.

This announcement comes after the county announced it will be investing $7 million into the sheriff’s office — with one goal of the investment being to add 41 sworn positions.