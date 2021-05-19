Monroe County DMV opens June appointments after some experience delays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Motor Vehicles has made June appointments available at all four of its locations, the department said on its website.

Residents can register online at the DMV’s website.

The pandemic caused a backlog as the department closed in-person appointments, and reopened after several months last year.

Some, including Tom Struble of Pittsford, dealt with delays this month trying to get an in-person appointment.

“That’s all I’m trying to do,” said Struble, “is legitimately register a vehicle, like I’m supposed to.”

Struble told News 8 he had called and logged on for about ten days trying to register a new vehicle.

“Particularly in New York state, DMVs did have a significant backlog when the state forced us to close our doors to in-person customers for a little over three months,” said Jamie Romeo, the Monroe County Clerk.

State coronavirus restrictions hampered the department’s ability to serve customers, Romeo explained. With IDs and vehicle registrations in particular, the department needs customers to visit in-person.

“You have to take photos, you have to be able to review documents,” said Romeo. “Those things don’t happen in New York state without an in-person transaction. So while there were a lot of things during the pandemic we tried our best to do remotely, a lot of that work requires people to physically be in locations.”