ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley announced that she will be running for a fourth term as District Attorney.

In a statement sent out Wednesday, Doorley said that she will accept the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party.

“With a record-setting number of homicides and an unprecedented number of illegal

weapon charges, an experienced District Attorney is more important than ever,” Doorley said. “I know that I am the right person to continue this work and make this community safer. My

primary responsibility to the people of Monroe County is to hold violent offenders

accountable and make it a safer place for everyone to live.”

Doorley first became a prosecutor in Monroe County in 1992 and has worked in Monroe County for 30 years. She became the Monroe County DA in 2012 and has been in the position for 11 years.