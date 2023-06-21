ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Crime Lab is receiving recognition from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for reaching a milestone of 4,000 total investigative leads.

In five years, the crime lab has gone from producing 126 investigative leads in 2018 to more than 1,700 leads in 2022.

The program is run through the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, which is run by the ATF. It uses a database where law enforcement agencies and crime labs enter ballistics images —including evidence recovered from crime scenes— and performs a correlation or search within the database for possible leads or links to other crimes.

Last year, the county budget invested funds into the crime lab due to the sharp increase in local gun violence, adding two full-time positions in the firearms section.

Since January, the lab has produced nearly 1,200 investigative leads through NIBIN, with officials confident they’ll surpass last year’s mark.