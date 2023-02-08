ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In January, plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed.

Those flyers are now at the Monroe County Crime Laboratory where the team there is trying find and identify fingerprints, according to Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters.

The flyers were found outside homes in the Laurelton neighborhood last month and targeted a number of national and international Jewish figures and pushed anti-Jewish tropes and unfounded conspiracy theories.

The Jewish Federation condemned the literature and said it likely came from national antisemitic group.

Wednesday, Chief Peters told News 8 these flyers were also found in the area of Bay Street and Culver Road. Peters says while the crime lab is investigating the matter he adds the flyers likely fall under protected free speech.

“Other than them being ugly and horrible there was no specific threat to anyone around here,” Peters said.

That said, Peters says his department is now on high alert and is working with the Jewish Federation.