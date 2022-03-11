ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is taking a step to help those in Ukraine. Local leaders, included Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced today a number of new aid efforts, including donations of major emergency and medical gear.

Fire departments and ambulance services around the county have donated necessary equipment such as ambulances, first aid supplies, gurneys, wheelchairs and two-way radios.

Additionally, more than 150 sets of turnout gear, firefighting and other equipment provided by area fire companies and ambulance services have been donated.

“Shortly after the attacks began on Feb. 24, I met with members of RocMaidan and other leaders of the local

Ukrainian community to learn how we could help. As a result, we initiated an unprecedented mobilization of ambulance services, fire companies and others so we could pool our efforts. I thank RocMaidan, American Medical Response, Monroe Ambulance and our area fire companies and first responders for joining together to provide this important humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.” said Bello.

Additionally, RocMaidan has set up donation bins at the county office building and area DVM locations to collect needed medical and hygiene supplies.

“Every day we hear from our family and friends in Ukraine of the need for these lifesaving items. The regime that invades Ukraine is evil, but the good will and support around the world, and here in Monroe County, lets the people of Ukraine know they are not alone in their fight against tyranny.” President of RocMaidan, Volodymyr Pavyluk said.

Here are the locations of these bins if you would like to donate: