ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello asked for and received, the resignation of the county’s Chief Probation Officer, Larry Mattle, Bello said Thursday.

The resignation request comes after two independent reviews of the county’s probation department following the arrest of a Rochester store clerk accused of rape who was a level 2 sex offender working less than 1,000 feet from a school.

“This comprehensive review of Monroe County’s Probation department was not done just to hold an individual or individuals responsible for the lapse in oversight of Mr. Algaithy. Rather, the goal was to hold the system responsible and ensure accountability in resolving any problems going forward,” said County Executive Bello. “Both the Markert and OPI reports revealed a lack of leadership and oversight within the department. We are taking the necessary steps ensure this never happens again.”

According to the county executive, Monroe County Public Safety Director Chief Richard Tantalo will serve as the interim leader of the probation office and will be “directly involved in the day-to-day operation of the department.”

HAPPENING NOW: @CountyExecBello announces new executive order to overhaul Co. Office of Probation. This comes after 2 independent reviews of the dept. following the March arrest of a store clerk who was a level 2 sex offender working less than 1,000 ft. from a school.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/QY3ZzXnEML — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) June 2, 2022

“Our community needs to have complete faith that Monroe County Probation protects the public with consistent and thorough oversight of every sex offender case under their jurisdiction. One mistake is one too many,” said Bello.

According to county officials, the reports uncovered “troubling gaps in the verification procedures for sex offenders’ place of employment.”

As a result of the report, the Bello issued an executive order that includes:

Mandatory site visits at the place of employment for every sex offender to ensure adherence to the terms of probation

Bringing in a national expert in probation policy and procedures to create of a new standard of best practices for Probation – much like the police accreditation model

Immediate cross-training for all probation officers who supervise probationers in multiple specialty areas

A review of salaries and compensation for Probation and other critical response staff countywide to help fill vacancies

