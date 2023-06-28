ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate a financial accomplishment.

The county credit rating has been upgraded from an AA- score to an AA score. That is according to a report by the S&P Global Ratings. It’s the county’s highest credit rating since 2001.

The upgrade means lower interest rates for the county on borrowing and refinancing bonds.

“We’re renewing our commitment to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, and that stewardship will enable us to continue to make investments in this community that make a real, meaningful impact, that improve the lives of Monroe County residents and make Monroe County truly the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

The latest report also shows Monroe County finances are expected to remain stable.