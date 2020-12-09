Monroe County budget hitting delay, Bello yet to sign off on it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously last night to pass county’s 2021 budget. Legislators from both the Democratic and Republican caucuses say the budget was an excellent one. The only thing missing is approval from County Executive Adam Bello.

A statement released today from Bello’s office says:

“The county legislature approved the county budget with two amendments last night. The county executive is currently reviewing those amendments. He has 48-hours to review under the county charter.“

The county budget is a separate vote from the amendments. One of those amendments proposes a $2.5 million Community Contingency Fund, something that hit some legislators off guard, which may be causing the delay, they say.

Democratic Minority Leader Yversha Roman says the $2.5 million dollars would come from the billion dollar-plus budget. The contingency fund was introduced by Republican Majority Leader Steve Brew and President of Monroe County Legislature Dr. Joe Carbone. The two say this money would be available for legislators to utilize throughout the year.

“We are connected with the people, and we are boots on the ground in our district, and who can better to be able to identify the needs of our community and make those funds available,” said Brew.

Roman says this contingency fund was too vague – and calls it ‘pork barrel’ politics.

Brew and Carbone say it’s not necessarily pandemic funding, but goes along the lines of helping those businesses, and organizations struggling right now.

“But how did we get those dollars, how it is divided up in between legislators was really vague,” she said. Roman also noted that the contingency fund for all legislators to use doesn’t make sense when there is a policy that allows a legislator to submit legislation or referral any time, asking for particular need and specific funds in the county, advocating for constituents.

Dr. Carbone and Brew say the fund was something they discussed with Bello as early as last week – he was in the know and in agreement with it. That’s why they say they’re confused he hasn’t approved it right now.

“They constructed the amendment, found the money to do it, with reductions and expenses and they presented it back to us and we agreed to it,” said Dr. Carbone.

Bello has until Thursday at 10.30 p.m. to approve the budget. If he does not, it will go through by default.

Brew and Dr. Carbone told News 8 one example of a plan for the contingency fund would be a pilot program to support veterans with their mental health. This is a program that Legislator Hebert would seek approval for, using the fund.

“We were made aware of that by Legislator Hebert, [pilot program] that will be one of the first things we do, provide staffing to be able to interact with these people, fund the pilot program to help those vets who are basically suffering or are in trouble, said Brew.