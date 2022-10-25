ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is reinstating its drive2Bbetter traffic safety initiative.

The messaging campaign first launched in 2018 to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety. According to the county, on average, there have been 495 motor vehicle crashes in Monroe County involving a pedestrian or bicyclist each year for the past five years, and in 2021 those crashes resulted in 14 deaths.

The Rochester Police Department’s public information officer Greg Bello says drive2Bbetter is an opportunity to change that.

“All too often as a police department our focus is on enforcement, which is after the fact typically,” Bello said. “This is a chance to get an educational component out there to help alleviate these traffic accidents —traffic collisions— because often times they’re not accidents, they’re preventable.”

The governor’s traffic safety committee recently increased grant funding for seven of our local police agencies to increase community education and traffic enforcement.