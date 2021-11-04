Monroe County officials have serious warnings for drivers amid carjackings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police has an important warning for drivers out there in the county. Carjackings and other automobile robberies are up significantly.

Since the end of the Summer all over Monroe County, authorities at all levels have been seeing more reports come in for stolen vehicles and automobile theft.

“With the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this year so far, we’ve had 192 stolen vehicles,” Public Information Officer Matthew Bottone said. “Obviously, that is a significant number, a lot of these vehicles recently are being used in other crimes. Assaults, robberies, shootings, homicides.”

Most of these incidents occur at night by multiple people who seem to be working in a coordinated effort. Armed with weapons.

“Through Ring camera footage they’re groups traveling and taking a neighborhood then spreading out trying different car doors,” Sgt. James Coughlin with Gates Police explained. “If they see an opportunity, we’ve been seeing they’ve entered homes and stolen keys to cars.”

To avoid falling victim to car theft, police encourage people to keep their vehicles parked in a well-lit area when out or at home. Also, have all valuables hidden or kept in your home. And during any encounter, do not engage.

“Let it go, it is not worth you getting killed or injured over a vehicle,” Sgt. Bottone said. “I know if it was my own vehicle to I’m sure I would have a hard time making that choice. But each one of us always has something to live for and you have to think does that outweigh this vehicle.”

In some cases, the suspects have been as young as 14. If you ever see any suspicious activity around cars in your neighborhood, auto burglaries, or carjacking in process police urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Other signs something is wrong is if you see a car in the middle of the night have its inside lights on with no one inside. Those can be implications for someone who broke into it.