ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was declared “Jim Carlucci Day” — and Monroe County will celebrate the occasion by opening it’s three public golf courses.

The new day is meant to celebrate Rochester golfing legend Jim Carlucci, who won club championships at all of the golf courses that the county owns — Durand Eastman Park, Genesee Valley, and Churchville.

County Executive Bello says that, in honor of Carlucci and his achievements, those three golf courses will be opened.

“This year’s opening day pays tribute to local golf legend, Jim Carlucci, who holds club

championships at all three of our courses — a remarkable and rare achievement,” Bello said. “I encourage residents of all skill levels to take advantage of the warm weather ahead and hit the links.”

People over 62, active military and veterans, kids under 17, and golfers with a disability qualify to get a free permit for discounted green fees. Those who qualify can apply at the golf courses’ pro shops.

Recently, Monroe County golf coursers went through an improvement project, which include bathroom renovations, new irrigation and pump systems, and general infrastructure improvements.

Golfers looking to book tee time can do so on Monroe County Parks’ website.