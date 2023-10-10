ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders announced millions of dollars in financial support toward strengthening the local healthcare workforce Tuesday.

This is part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received back in 2021.

Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $5.5 million will go toward both Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Performing Providers Systems to expand and strengthen workforce development for nurses. Bello says it will allow for the training of more nursing staff amid an ongoing staffing shortage seen locally and nationwide.

“This is a win win for everyone,” Bello said. “It’s a win for our families who are looking for that training and employment. It’s a win for the workers who are looking for an advancement in their career, CNAs, to become LPNs and RNs. This is that pathway to grow in your career. It helps residents and individuals who are looking for healthcare in this community and need it available today. It works for everyone.”

Bello said the focus of the funding will help to bolster training, employment and placement efforts for the nursing community in Monroe County.