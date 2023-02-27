ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting Wednesday, buying clothes and shoes in Monroe County will get a bit cheaper.

Effective Wednesday, March 1, clothing and shoe purchases under $110 will no longer have a four percent sales tax from the county.

The exemption will apply to every individual item (or pair, for shoes) under $110 in an order. The purchases can be made either in person or online.

These items are already exempt from the New York State sales tax of four percent, county legislators said.

“Ensuring that something as essential as a “shirt on your back” is more affordable to every family in Monroe County is one of the many reasons I chose public service,” Minority Leader Yversha Roman said.

“As Republican Legislators, we are always proud when we can keep more money in the pockets

of our families and taxpayers – where it belongs,” Majority Leader Steve Brew said.

The county legislature passed the proposal back on January 10. During that meeting, they also raised the income threshold for those with disabilities and senior citizens to be eligible for property tax exemptions.