ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recommended the county legislature authorize a settlement agreement in New York State’s ongoing coordinated opioid litigation.

The move would net the county up to $5,274,989 over the course of 18 years, Bello said.

According to a letter Bello sent to the legislature Wednesday, the New York State Attorney General’s Office negotiated a $550 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates over their role in the opioid epidemic. Under the terms of that settlement, municipalities such as Monroe County would receive the highest possible portion of the funds only if all eligible municipalities adopt the settlement as proposed.

Bello said any money gained from the settlement would be put into a trust fund “dedicated to responding to the opioid epidemic and the ongoing harm it is causing our community.”

The Monroe County Legislature has yet to authorize the settlement.