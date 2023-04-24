ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More child protective investigators and staff to protect children are among the hiring gains Monroe County leaders say they’ve made in recent months, thanks to hiring bonuses and salary increases.

Monroe County has been on the hunt for critical service workers, including child protective services caseworkers, benefits examiners, and youth detention workers, due to a critical shortage in those areas.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on reducing vacancies, the county is one of the first in the state to apply for the Civil Service Commission’s ‘Help’ program, which allows a one-year testing waiver for civil service titles.

“For the next 12 months, new hires in those titles will not be required to take an exam to gain permanent civil service status,” Bello said. “That’s how we remove barriers and that’s how we make a real difference.”

Bello adds the county has slashed vacancies for CPS caseworkers from over 100, to just 46.

They expect to fill those positions in the coming months. For benefits examiners, they went from a high of 57 vacancies to just six. All spots have been filled for youth detention workers.