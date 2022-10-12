ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County has teamed up with a national bus safety company to put an end to speeding past school buses that have their stop arm out.

BusPatrol is a safety technology company that uses AI to detect when cars ignore a school bus’s stop sign. The camera then records the license plate of the offending vehicle.

All 23 school districts in the county will have the opportunity to equip their buses with the tech, regardless of whether the bus is owned by the district or an independent contractor. The technology, installation, and maintenance are provided entirely free of charge, through BusPatrol’s “violator-funded” program.

“Although the technology exists to make the journey to and from school safer, municipalities and school districts face enormous challenges addressing illegal passing of school buses,” their website reads. “These include the cost-effective procurement, deployment, and maintenance of safety technology.”

Starting next year, the program will go live.

“98% of people who receive a ticket from a stop-arm safety program don’t receive a second,” Jean Souliere, CEO, and Founder of BusPatrol said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Monroe County on this important initiative to make roads safer for our kids.”

BusPatrol is already in place in several other locations throughout New York, including the City of Niagra Falls, Albany County, and Dutchess County.