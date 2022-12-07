Howard Relin (above) speaking in a 2010 interview with News 8.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Long-time District Attorney for Monroe County, Howard Relin, died Tuesday, according to county officials.

He was the longest-serving DA according to County Executive Adam Bello.

“He was a public servant to the highest order,” Bello said in a statement.

Relin is credited for his work in helping develop the county’s victim assistance program and drug treatment courts.

“He was compassionate and fair, fought hard on behalf of crime victims,” Bello stated.

Among the family he leaves behind is his wife, Bestsy.

“May his memory be a blessing,” Bello stated.