ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 15 years, Monroe Ambulance held its first Open House event on Saturday at its headquarters on Lyell Avenue.

The purpose of the Open House was to educate the community on emergency situations through live demonstrations, the opportunity to meet providers, and to learn about their medical training.

The event featured a meet-and-greet with Mittsy, the mascot of the Rochester Red Wings, a reenactment of a “critical call,” a costume contest for kids, and a raffle to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund.

The Patricia Allen Fund is a fundraiser that was developed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his family, according to the fundraiser’s website. Money donated to the fundraiser goes toward the Oishei Children’s Hospital.