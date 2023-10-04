ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is offering some tips for parents and kids following the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl in Saratoga County.

News 8 spoke with MCSO Deputy Brendan Hurley, who says using the technology right in your pocket can make a huge difference.

“Say you’re going to an amusement park, take pictures of your kids,” he said. “You know you’re going to take pictures anyway, but wherever you go, take a picture. Here’s what they’re wearing. Here’s what they look like. The most recent picture that we can have —if we’re trying to find somebody— that really really helps us.”

Hurley said while some people are wary of tracking devices like AirTags, they can be extremely helpful. The biggest takeaway, make sure you are communicating with your kids about a safety plan so the child and parent are on the same page in an emergency.